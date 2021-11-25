UN Women Aotearoa NZ are painting the world ORANGE to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 16:09

UN Women Aotearoa NZ today launch their annual campaign to support the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence to rally attention and funds towards ending violence against women and girls. Gender-based violence is one of New Zealand’s most persistent violations of human rights.

The campaign acknowledges our current Covid-19 climate which has seen a spike in domestic violence cases. Lockdowns have exacerbated financial and mental health stress, kept women at home for long periods of time with their abusers, and made it increasingly difficult for women to access help. Even at the best of times, 1 in 3 women in New Zealand experience physical or sexual abuse at the hands of their partners during their lifetime. This is a modest claim as an estimated 70% of family violence episodes go unreported across New Zealand.

The campaign commences on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day. It focuses on orange-themed events to facilitate discussions and increase awareness of gender-based violence. This year events include MPs wearing orange to show their support in Parliament on 8 December, regional monuments lighting up the colour orange, businesses hosting orange morning teas, and a webinar hosted by UN Women focused on gendered violence.

There are a variety of ways to get involved, including hosting your own orange morning tea at your home or work, wearing the colour orange during the 16 days, participating in UN Women NZ’s webinar Friday 3 December, or making a point to discuss the importance of ending gender-based violence with those around you. Members of this public wishing to get involved can find out more at unwomen.org.nz/16-days-of-activism.

It’s time for all New Zealanders to play their part in painting the world orange and ending violence against women.