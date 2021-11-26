The Bowl of Brooklands in Taranaki lives up to 'like no other' entertainment venue

Friday, 26 November, 2021 - 09:25

Last night, the Bowl of Brooklands won the Large Venue Award at EVANZ (Entertainment Venues Association NZ), up against Auckland's Eden Park and Hamilton's Claudelands Oval. Media comment attributed to Vicki Fairley General Manager People and Place, Venture Taranaki:

"It’s fantastic that the Bowl of Brooklands has been recognised at the EVANZ. We all know and love this venue as locals, and can sometime take for granted the exceptional standard of many of our events venues right around the Maunga. This award is a great reminder of the ‘like no other’ factor our events venues play in attracting many visitors in region, and we look forward to welcoming many new and returning visitors back to Taranaki, and the Bowl of Brooklands again this summer."