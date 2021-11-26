Horowhenua Health and Wellbeing Hub planning 'underway'

Friday, 26 November, 2021 - 10:17

Horowhenua District Council has agreed to sell Council-owned property 15-23 Durham Street (Levin) to The Horowhenua Company Limited. The terms of the agreement stipulate that the land be used to develop a primary healthcare facility for Horowhenua, a vision Council has been culminating for several years.

Horowhenua New Zealand Trust (HNZT) Chair Antony Young says "Our joint vision is to build a modern and multi-purpose health and wellbeing hub that meets the health needs of our community today while being fit for future growth."

Early discussions have taken place with a range of stakeholders, including MidCentral DHB, MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority and local health providers, to ensure the vision is supported.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says "Horowhenua residents have said they want localised, affordable healthcare that is flexible, responsive and adaptive to meet their needs. The decision by Council to sell this land for the development of a modern health and wellbeing facility was a unanimous one."

The need for further investment in local healthcare has never been so pressing. Horowhenua is in a period of unprecedented growth. This growth, coupled with the fact that 24.7% of the Horowhenua population is 65 years and over, and the deprivation challenges the district faces make healthcare in the district a primary focus shared by many.

The Horowhenua Company Limited CEO Catriona McKay says "While we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, we look forward to working with community representatives to design and build a facility we can all be proud of. The community can expect to see a facility that provides for a range of their primary health care needs. Everyone understands the enormity of this project and its importance to our community." MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority CEO Di Rump says "We have a holistic view of health in Te Ao MÄori. It is important to consider the physical alongside the mental, emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing of people. We look forward to working together with partners, to deliver a facility that acknowledges and caters to those values and needs."

McKay says "In the coming weeks, we will establish an advisory group to provide input into the business case. All going well, we anticipate decisions to progress with the development to be made by the end of March 2022. We expect the build to take 18 months, so we could see a modern, fit for future health and wellbeing facility in Horowhenua by the end of 2023-early 2024."