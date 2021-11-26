Five inaugural members of the Paralympics NZ Athletes' Council announced

Friday, 26 November, 2021 - 10:15

The five inaugural members of the Paralympics New Zealand Athletes’ Council have today been announced.

The five members who will represent the Paralympian and Para athlete community are:

Sarah Ellington

Anna Grimaldi Michael Johnson Jacob Phillips Anna Taylor.

(Member profiles are included below.)

Paralympics New Zealand Chief Executive Fiona Allan is delighted with the development and implementation of the new PNZ Athletes’ Council.

"The five elected Paralympians have a huge amount to offer as PNZ Athletes’ Council members. The creation of this Council is a huge step towards ensuring the athlete voice is included as a National Paralympic Committee. I’m pleased to know that we will have the unique perspectives, experiences and skill sets of Sarah, Anna, Anna, Michael, and Jacob to help guide and inform our work as an organisation in the future."

The purpose of the PNZ Athletes’ Council is to enable representation of New Zealand Paralympians and Para athletes and enable greater athlete participation and voice within the Paralympic Movement within New Zealand and internationally.

Newly elected member and Paralympian #195 Anna Grimaldi said:

"My experiences as an athlete range from good to not so good and I’d like to be part of making sure that future Paralympians and Para athletes are put in the best possible position to succeed."

Paralympian #202 Jacob Phillips seconded that:

"I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to ensure the disability voice is heard within our communities, especially in the context of athlete welfare. I see my role as making it easier for individuals to participate in decision-making about areas which have an impact on them."

The Council is a consultative committee established by PNZ. As well as supporting the work of PNZ the Council will also connect with other athletes’ councils nationally and globally to discuss issues relating to active Paralympians and Para athletes within the Paralympic Movement.

For further information, go to paralympics.org.nz/about/pnz-athletes-council/