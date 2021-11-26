Draft plan changes for parking and building - Kapiti Coast District Council

Friday, 26 November, 2021 - 15:32

Kāpiti Coast District Council is consulting on draft changes to the District Plan requiring accessible car parking and cycle parking in new developments and removing a consent requirement now covered by the Building Code.

The National Policy Statement for Urban Development requires Council to remove without formality all minimum general carparking requirements from the District Plan in February 2022. Feedback is now being sought on draft changes aiming to keep accessible and cycle parking requirements in the District Plan for new developments.

District Planning Manager Jason Holland says the draft parking changes are necessary because the District Plan presently calculates accessible and cycle parking requirements in new developments as a ratio of general carparking requirements - which will not exist after February 2022.

"Accessible car parks are important for ensuring access to places and services for people who have restricted mobility. Cycle parks support cycling as a climate-friendly transport option and recreation activity for many people in our district."

At the same time, Council is also seeking feedback on a separate draft District Plan change removing resource consent requirements for certain buildings (such as homes, businesses, and public amenities) on liquefication-prone land like peat and sand, he said.

"Changes to the Building Code following the Canterbury earthquakes require robust foundations for liquefaction-prone ground. After 28 November 2021, those changes to the Code will be mandatory across the country and will ensure new buildings are being built safely and strongly enough to withstand liquefaction risks. The draft change simply removes a requirement in the District Plan that overlaps with this new Building Code requirement."

The public can have their first say on the proposed amendments from 29 November 2021. Consultation closes at 5pm on 17 December 2021. You can read the proposed changes to the District Plan on the council website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/district-plan. Email any feedback to district.planning@kapiticoast.govt.nz.

Public notification of proposed plan changes is anticipated in February 2022 which will trigger a further opportunity for input.