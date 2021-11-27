Emergency Operations Centre activated in Hokitika

Saturday, 27 November, 2021 - 11:26

West Coast Emergency Management has activated an Emergency Operations Centre in Hokitika this morning to plan for and respond to any impacts of sustained heavy rain forecast for the West Coast over the weekend.

Group Controller John Canning says that MetService is forecasting up to 200mm of rain in Westland north of Otira and up to 150mm in Buller District, with the possibility of higher amounts in the ranges.

"We have activated in Hokitika as a precaution this morning, as there is still some uncertainty about where the most significant impacts of this rainfall will be. The modelling shows the weather system moving northwards during the day and with the greatest effects likely in the coastal area," he says.

While the focus is on Westland from Franz Joseph north this morning, by tonight the greater impacts are likely to be felt in Greymouth and the Buller District, including Westport. The Emergency Operations Centre in Greymouth will be activated this evening to monitor and respond to any issues overnight.

In the meantime, Mr Canning is recommending that Westland and Buller residents keep an eye on the MetService forecasts, and watch for slips and debris on the roads. Monitor @emergencywestcoast on Facebook for updates from the West Coast Civil Defence Group.

The West Coast Regional Council’s hydrologists are watching the impact of rain on the rivers, with surface flooding likely.

Check NZ Transport Agency’s website for highway conditions: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic and keep up to date with the forecasts here: https://www.metservice.com/.