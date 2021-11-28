Pockets of surface flooding but no significant issues

Sunday, 28 November, 2021 - 09:28

West Coast Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the impacts of steady, sustained rainfall in Westland, Grey and Buller Districts.

Controller John Canning said there were pockets of surface flooding, including in Cobden (Grey District) and parts of the Buller District, but at this stage there were no reports of water through homes.

"So far this morning, the rainfall is what we expected based on the MetService forecasts, and we expect to see that continue today," Mr Canning said.

Emergency Management is working closely with councils, emergency services and lifeline utilities. The emergency operations centre in Greymouth is fully activated to coordinate the response for the whole of the West Coast.

Check Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s website for highway conditions: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic and keep up to date with the forecasts here: https://www.metservice.com/.