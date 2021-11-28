Frazer Murdoch crowned bluff hot dog eating champion

Sunday, 28 November, 2021 - 15:43

Frazer Murdoch won the inaugural Bluff Hot Dog Eating Competition at the Eagle Hotel in Bluff on Saturday.

Murdoch, the self-proclaimed world’s southernmost diesel punk, consumed ten Bluff Hot Dogs supplied by event organiser Adrian Hopkinson of Let’s Be Frank in 19 minutes 47 seconds to win comfortably from Mayz Ngati and Dyl Topi.

Murdoch tackled the plate load of hot dogs in measured fashion, steadily reducing the plate load as a couple of early pacesetters slowed. "It was pretty comfortable but ten is enough," he said after his win. Asked if he would defend the title next year he said, "I guess I have to now!"

Nine contestants lined up to each try and devour their plate of hot dogs with one from as a far afield as Canterbury.

Adrian Hopkinson, the owner of mobile food caravan Let’s Be Frank who specialises in Bluff Hot Dogs, came up with the idea of the competition to make people smile. After the inaugural contest he said, "it went really well" and confirmed he would like to make it an annual thing." "I’m keen to do it again. Thank you to the Eagle Hotel for allowing us to hold it there and to all the people who watched and supported it. It was fun and turned out to be quite exciting."

The first three competitors all received prizes while each contestant received a bar tab at the Eagle for their efforts.