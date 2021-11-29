Upgraded community hub underway for Fairfield

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 11:48

A Hamilton suburb will soon enjoy an improved community hub, with upgrades to the fire-damaged section of Fairfield Hall underway.

The front of the hall will become a safer, modern, multi-functional space for the community to use and enjoy for years to come. Parts of the building have been unusable since it was deliberately set alight in 2019.

At a Community Committee on Thursday (25 November), Hamilton City Council also approved the first step of a legal reclassification process to enable a change of primary use of the building to become home to Te Whare o te Ata Fairfield/Chartwell Community Centre Trust. The established charitable trust has been providing community centre services for the area since 1986.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting said the multi-functional hub would help shape a vibrant, thriving neighbourhood.

"The special thing about this project is it is community led and community driven, and I know the outcomes we’ll see will reflect that. Te Whare o te Ata do an exceptional job and we’re excited to help give this area some love, to build on an already strong sense of community pride."

The upgrades - which involve the demolition and rebuild of parts of the hall - began in late November and are expected to take about six months.

"It was really difficult for the community to lose this space in 2019, so it’s heartening to see everything coming together. I can’t wait to see this become the ‘go-to’ spot for hui, activities, and neighbourhood events."

The redesign of the hall will include:

- moving the public toilets to the park side of the building

- converting changing rooms to community spaces

- modernising and creating flexible, multi-use, and accessible spaces

- changing the focus/use of the building

- enhancing the building’s connection with the community.

Te Whare o te Ata Fairfield/Chartwell Community Centre Trust Manager Aaron Martin said the new space will align with the Trust’s priority of whakawhanaungatanga (building relationships).

"We’ve always been here but we look forward to this move giving us more visibility and encouraging more children and adults to connect in this new space.

"Building relationships is at the heart of what we do and having a hub for meetings, activities, playing, and learning will take that to new strengths."

This project is budgeted for $1.07 million, funded through a combination of Council’s 2018-28 Long-Term Plan and fire damage insurance.

Early next year, Council will seek the community’s feedback on the reclassification of part of the park from recreation reserve to local purpose. This will enable Te Whare o te Ata to make the building its home and run a range of community services from the site.

Once feedback has been received, the reclassification item will go back to the Community Committee for final approval.