Smokefree in Cars campaign

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 13:11

Te Hiringa Hauora | Health Promotion Agency has launched a new national campaign, Drive Smokefree for Tamariki which aims to change the culture of smoking in cars with kids.

Infants and young children are vulnerable to the effects of second-hand smoke, which accumulates in vehicles even when windows are open and reaches much higher levels than in other settings. Children don’t have the ability to move away from smoke in vehicles and may not be able to complain about it.

The campaign, developed in partnership with the Ministry of the Health, aims to raise awareness ahead of a change in the law. From 28 November 2021, under the Smoke-free Environments (Prohibiting Smoking in Motor Vehicles Carrying Children) Amendment Act, it will be illegal to smoke or vape in a vehicle that has children under 18 years old in it (whether the vehicle is moving or not). Communities around Aotearoa have advocated for this law change for a long time and WDHB Public Health Promotion Team is pleased to be part of spreading the word in our Whanganui District Health Board Region.

We are supporting this mahi through our local communities groups to "Drive Smokefree for Tamariki. Our local Fijian community café, Bula Bure, will be hosting the Launch of the Smokefree Cars Campaign on Sunday 28th November 2021. Resources such as billboards, posters, stickers, car air fresheners and social media platforms will be available to promote this significant law change.

Te Puawai O Te Aroha Kohanga Reo alongside, Te Ora Hou, Lion Club Whanganui, Bula Bure, Whanganui AWA Junior Touch, and LIFT are championing the change to, ‘Do it for your kids, do it for your whÄnau’.

Key messages of the national campaign include:

Go smokefree in your car.

Do it for your kids, do it for your whÄnau.

Put the smokes out of sight while tamariki are in the car.

Swap your smokes for chewing gum when in the car.

You can find out more about the campaign here. > https://www.hpa.org.nz/news/community-action-drives-new-zealand-to-smokefree-cars-for-tamariki

You can contact Public Health Promotion Team for more information or to access local support and resources.