Making sure people are up to play with freedom camping changes - MBIE

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 11:00

People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar.

The webinars, hosted by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), will give people the chance to learn more about the proposed freedom camping changes, along with asking any questions they may have. The new rules are designed to better protect the environment, lift the quality of tourism, and reduce the negative impact on communities.

Karl Woodhead, Acting General Manager, MBIE Tourism says the changes are significant and aimed at improving the sustainability of freedom camping.

"By strengthening the freedom camping system, the Government is ensuring the right vehicles are used in the right places for freedom camping, as well as placing some higher expectations on campers."

"It is important anyone who is interested in freedom camping is up to date with what the changes mean for them," Mr Woodhead says.

There will be a two year phase-in period giving vehicle owners time to get their vehicles upgraded if required. The new regulations will require anyone wanting to freedom camp on local or regional council land to be in a certified self-contained vehicle, which means these vehicles must have a fixed toilet. Councils may opt to designate some areas as being suitable for non-certified vehicles.

"There is a lot of interest in these changes with MBIE receiving more than 5,000 submissions during the consultation period earlier this year. It’s estimated 70,000 vehicles will potentially be impacted, and the webinars are a great opportunity for the owners of these vehicles to learn more."

"MBIE has organised a series of webinars to help people understand what the changes could mean for them. This will be a great opportunity to learn more and how they might impact those interested in freedom camping," says Mr Woodhead.

More information, including registering for a webinar is on the MBIE website. Webinars are scheduled for:

- Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 7pm

- Friday, 10 December 2021, 5:30pm

- Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 5:30pm

- Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 7pm