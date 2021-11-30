New facility 'first for Dunedin'

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 11:03

A new public toilet in Dunedin's central city will make a huge difference for people with complex disabilities and their caregivers.

Dunedin City Council Group Manager Property Services David Bainbridge-Zafar says "We're pleased to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities by confirming the location of Dunedin's first Changing Places bathroom, which will be installed on Moray Place, near the library's return slots."

A Changing Places bathroom offers more than an accessible toilet. It also has a ceiling hoist, adult sized changing table and enough room for a caregiver to move around and assist, he says.

"This enables people with multiple or complex disabilities to get changed in a safe, clean environment. It has toilet, shower and changing facilities for adults or children with complex needs, and their caregivers."

The Council committed to adding a Changing Places bathroom in the central city as part of the 10 year plan in 2021. It will be the fifth public Changing Places bathroom in New Zealand, and the first in the South Island.

Changing Places NZ founder Jenn Hooper MNZM says the addition is welcome news.

"A Changing Places bathroom makes sure nobody is excluded from participating in the community because of their special needs for changing and toileting. It's fantastic to see Dunedin City Council recognising this need and leading the way in the Deep South."

Designs are being finalised and installation of the bathroom is expected to start in 2022. A Changing Places bathroom will also be included in the new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex.

For more about Changing Places bathrooms go to ChangingPlaces.org.nz.