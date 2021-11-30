Quirky Kiwiana in Taupo Museum’s newest exhibition - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 13:29

Iconic New Zealand artist Jason Kelly brings Second Helpings to the Taupo Museum’s Niven Room over the summer holidays.

Second Helpings features Kelly's series of 18 Kiwiana grub-inspired paintings on reclaimed wood, commissioned by NZ Post for the Kiwi Kitchen Collectors Stamps in 2015.

Kelly first gained widespread attention with his successful print series Sweet As Summer Series 2009 in his trademark quirky hand-brushed style.

"I'm happy to be able to exhibit my unique humorous quirk in a Second Helpings serving of my NZ Post Stamp Series, Kiwi Kitchen," Kelly says.

"It's great to be able to exhibit the original collection in the Taupo Museum, a former post office. Taupo is also the backdrop image of New Zealand's rarest stamp. I'm also excited to be exhibiting some new works with a Taupo flavour."

Kelly's work will be on display till 7 February 2022. Watch the Taupo Museum Facebook page for possible workshop events and talks (Covid level dependent)

Taupo Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to Taupo District residents with proof of address.