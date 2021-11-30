Tightening global beef market set to 'support strong pricing for Kiwi producers'

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 13:55

The global beef market is set to tighten further in 2022, adding to already strong demand and supporting upward pressure on prices, according to Rabobank’s latest global Q4 Beef Quarterly report.

In the new report, US beef Contraction Driving Global Tightness Rabobank says while demand for beef remains strong across most regions, global supply is being constrained by continued contraction in US beef production, sluggish post-drought herd rebuilding efforts in Australia and export disruptions from the main South American exporting countries of Brazil and Argentina.

Report co-author, Rabobank agricultural analyst Genevieve Steven said the global supply and demand imbalance had contributed to record New Zealand beef pricing over the spring.

"It’s been a cold, slow start to spring, but pricing has been anything but cold, setting new seasonal records and driving up slaughter numbers," she said.

"With Brazil suspended from the Chinese market and Australian supplies down, the lower global availability of beef has supported demand from the US and China - our two largest beef export markets. We’ve also seen increased demand for New Zealand beef from several other markets in Asia - particularly in Japan, with beef exports to the Japanese market increasing by a 65 per cent in quarter three."

Ms Steven said the North Island bull price lifted above NZD6.50/kg cwt at the end of October, setting a new seasonal record, and pricing was expected to remain elevated into 2022.

"We anticipate ongoing strong demand from China and the US over coming months, which will help support prices at current levels," she said.

"However, the extent to which farmers are able to capitalise on the strong returns will largely be determined by the number of stock available in paddocks."

US moves from net importer to net exporter

The report says that contracting US beef production - mainly as a result of drought liquidation across the western US - is the leading driver of global tightening given the outsize role the country plays as a producer, consumer, exporter and importer of beef.

US beef cow slaughter was up 10 per cent year-to-date leading forecasts for US beef production to be down 2.5 per cent in 2022, with a rebound not expected until at least 2023.

"Despite contracting production and strong domestic demand, we have seen the US move from being a net beef importer to a net exporter, with US beef exports forecast to increase between two and four per cent in 2022," Ms Steven said.

"While Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Canada continue to remain strong markets for US beef, growth in exports to China are driving the rising export volumes with 29,000 metric tons of beef exported from the US to China in September, up from 19,000 metric tons in March 2021.

"We anticipate that this US expansion in China is set to stay, as it is meeting China’s growing demand for higher-quality beef. This will help keep competition in the US market strong and prices firm, ultimately setting a benchmark in the global market."

Is 2022 a taste of what’s to come?

With the increased level of US cow slaughter expected to continue, and the decline in production not expected to reverse until 2023 or beyond, the report says the anticipated tight market in 2022 may just be the precursor for a bigger event in 2023.

"With China’s beef imports continuing to grow, import demands from Japan and South Korea remaining firm, and US import requirements increasing, the stage is set for Brazil and other exporters, like New Zealand, to increase their shipped volumes," Ms Steven said.

"If that doesn’t happen, there’s potential for the global market to be even tighter come the end of 2022."

Covid challenges remain

The report notes that beef supply to the foodservice sector in Europe continues to suffer from Covid setbacks after a rise in pandemic case numbers in late October prompted a resumption of control measures to contain the outbreak.

In China, the report notes that "beef consumption has again seen some shift from foodservice to retail as quarantine measures negatively impact travel, restaurants and business events.

Shipping pressure to continue

The report says the global shipping disruptions that pushed prices to "stratospheric levels in 2021" are expected to continue in 2022 and, as a result, containerised freight costs, and specifically ‘reefers’ (refrigerated containers), would remain high.

