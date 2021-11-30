Getting out of the Red - Whanganui DHB

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 14:56

Commitment, community and hard work. These are three things that will help get us out of the red zone and moving back to more freedom.

The COVID-19 vaccination teams are still out and about throughout the region offering people a vaccine or a chat. We have been working with community leaders, including Te Ranga Tupua to work out how best to serve our communities and get the vaccine to them. The vaccine and the traffic light system are two ways of protecting us against COVID-19. If you still aren’t sure how to protect your family when the virus comes to town, please drop in and talk with one of the team- our clinic dates and times can be found on the Whanganui DHB webpage or WDHB facebook page. 87% or 49,774 people in our Whanganui rohe have received their first dose of vaccine and 79% or 44,984 having received their second dose. For Whanganui to reach 90% full vaccinated status we need to get 1748 first doses and 6538 second doses into our community. There are 57,247 vaccine eligible people in our rohe, and it has been a huge effort to get our numbers to where they are now, but what we need to move out of the red zone is those people who are thinking about getting their first vaccination or who are eligible for their second vaccination to get in and get it done. We welcome people who have questions or who are concerned to come and chat with our teams in a safe environment to assist you in making the right choice for you.

If you require assistance getting to a clinic or want to have your vaccination at home or in your workplace or if you have questions around clinic times and locations-contact the vaccination booking team on 0800 888 479 and they will help you to get this done.

There are on average 300 people in the rohe being vaccinated each day, we need to build on this number and keep encouraging people to step up and get it done.

Vaccination clinics being held over the week:

Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave -9am - 7pm-Walk in

Lundon Park Castlecliff-3pm - 6pm-Pop up

Living Waters 5 Rakau Road, Castlcliff 12pm - 5pm-Walk in

Hospital Booster 100 Heads Rd 10am - 3pm-Walk in / Book in

Thursday, 2 December 2021

Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave-9am - 7pm-Walk in

Aramoho Health 144 Somme Parade Aramoho-3pm - 5pm-Book in

Central City Pharmacy121 Victora Avenue 9:30 - 12:30pm-Book in

Taihape 3 Hospital Road-10am - 3pm-Walk in

Taihape Medical 3 Hospital Road-5pm - 6:30pm-Walk in

Te Kotuku - Marton 85 Henderson Line-10am - 3pm-Walk in

Tangiwai State Highway 49 Ohakune 4691-10am - 3pm-Walk in

Ball Park 29 Puriri Street 4pm - 7pm-Pop up

Living Waters 5 Rakau Road, Castlcliff-12pm - 5pm-Walk in

Friday, 3 December 2021:

Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave-9am - 7pm-Walk in

Wembley park14 Wilkie street -4pm - 7pm-Pop up

Living Waters 5 Rakau Road Castlcliff-12pm - 5pm Walk in

Hospital Booster 100 Heads Rd 10am - 3pm -Walk in / Book in

Saturday, 4 December 2021

Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave-9am - 4pm-Walk in

Aramoho Health Aramoho 4 Square carpark -10am - 2pm-Book in

Laird Park Netball Courts 1:30pm - 3:30pm-Pop up

Pride Clinic Community House-10am - 12pm

Sunday, 5 December 2021

Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave 10am - 3pm-Walk in

Waiouru Ruapehu Street Waiouru-11am - 2pm-Walk in

Marton New World 427 Wellington Road, Marton -10am - 3pm-pop up

The COVID-19 vaccination, good hand hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing are the best protection for ourselves, our whanau and our rohe.