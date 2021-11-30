New Reserve Bank Assistant Governor appointed - RBNZ

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 15:37

John McDermott has been appointed as the Assistant Governor/General Manager - Digital Solutions and Security of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te PÅ«tea Matua.

Mr McDermott has been Acting Assistant Governor/General Manager of Business Operations since April 2021. He joined RBNZ in 2019 bringing extensive public and private sector experience in digital and cyber security strategy, capability uplift and operational leadership.

This is a new role on the recently expanded Senior Leadership Team, and is responsible for developing and overseeing the effective delivery of the Bank’s digital and security functions.

Governor Adrian Orr said RBNZ is fortunate to have someone of John’s experience in such a critical and growing role.

"One of our strategic priorities as kaitiaki of our own organisation is to uplift our digital services and solutions. Mr McDermott will be instrumental in enabling Te PÅ«tea Matua to achieve operational excellence across digital and security," Mr Orr says.

The appointment was made following an external recruitment process. Mr McDermott will start on his new role effective today.