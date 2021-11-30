Dunedin Mayor marks passing of Waitaki Councillor

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 16:05

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is acknowledging the passing of Waitaki District Councillor Ross McRobie.

"On behalf of the Dunedin City Council, I want to pass on my condolences to Mr McRobie’s family, friends and colleagues from across the local government sector following the sad news today.

"Anyone who steps forward for public office makes a sacrifice for the benefit of their community, and Mr McRobie did so in a variety of ways and roles across the lower South Island.

"We should all be thankful for his many years of service."

Mr McRobie served in a variety of governance roles over the years, including with the New Zealand Film Commission, New Zealand on Air, Snow Sports NZ and Warbirds over Wanaka, as well as on the Otago Community Trust.

He was elected to the Wanaka Community Board in 2013, and the Queenstown Lakes District Council in 2016, before moving to Otematata, where he became the Waikaki District Council’s Ahuriri ward councillor.

The City of Dunedin flag flying outside the Mayor’s lounge will be lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect.