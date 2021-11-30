Te Whare Karakia o Mikaere restored

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 16:56

The restoration of one of our most historic buildings in Te Tai Tokerau region, which sits within one of the most significant battle landscapes of the Northern Wars, has almost been completed.

Te Whare Karakia o Mikaere (St Michael’s Anglican Church) at Åhaeawai (Ngawha) is in the final stages of painting and finishing touches on other restoration work, which has seen the building largely returned to its original condition.

Built in 1871, the Category 1-listed church, which is in private ownership, recently received funding through a National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund grant. The fund is administered by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, and provides financial incentives to encourage the conservation of privately owned heritage places recognised on the New Zealand Heritage List/RÄrangi KÅrero.

"The grant has funded the replacement of the roof on St Michael’s which was in very bad shape, as well as repairs to the joinery and other parts of the building. The poor state of the roof was also undermining the condition of the building through water leakage," says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland Manager, Bill Edwards.

"In addition to the Incentive Fund grant, the whÄnau associated with the church has been doing their own fundraising over the years, and the final result is really impressive."

St Michael’s Church was built on what was once the pÄ of Pene Taui - the innovative fortification used by MÄori to successfully repulse a British attack during the Battle of Åhaeawai in 1845. Up to 47 British combatants died in a disastrous charge on the pÄ with many more wounded.

Some of those who fought in the battle of Åhaeawai - including some of the British combatants - are resting here, as well as many whÄnau who whakapapa to NgÄti Rangi and NgÄti Hine.

"St Michael’s is a very important building - not just for the whÄnau who have close links to it. It also represents reconciliation after the Northern Wars," says Bill.

"British soldiers who died in the battle were originally buried near the battle site but outside the church grounds. In later years they were re-interred within the stone walls of the urupÄ."

The church itself has another connection to England. It was originally built as a gesture of gratitude to Englishwoman Dorothy Weale who cared for a group of MÄori who had been taken to London in 1863 by Rev William Jenkins. After disagreements about itinerary arrangements and accommodation the group of MÄori found themselves in a desperate plight quite unable to pay for their return journey home.

Dorothy Weale paid the group’s first class ship passage back to New Zealand, and upon their arrival home NgÄti Rangi rangatira Reihana Taukawau wrote to her asking how they could repay her generosity. She replied, "build a church".

St Michael’s Church and UrupÄ committee along with the hapÅ« of NgatÄ« Rangi recognise and acknowledge the support of National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund, the Provincial Growth Fund, Top Energy and the Ngawha Marae Trustee KÅmiti who have all contributed to the Pakanga Å Åhaeawai Memorialisation project.

"NgÄti Rangi see this opportunity of sharing the history of St Michaels Church and UrupÄ through interpretation panels that provide two aspects of faith and history. The intention of Heta Te Haara and others’ vision to build the church was a symbol of peace and to re-inter the PÄkehÄ soldiers in the UrupÄ that they fought against in battle is the greatest of tributes from one people to another," says Adrienne Tari, Chair of the St Michael’s Church and UrupÄ Committee.

"NgÄti Rangi descendants today and our people throughout the whole of NgÄpuhi ought to stand tall and be proud of this important part of history."

It is hoped that restoration work on Te Whare Karakia o Mikaere will be completed before the end of 2021, the 150th anniversary year of the construction of the church.