Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 10:32

Public servants are building their capability to engage with MÄori and are supported by their agencies to do so, according to data from New Zealand’s inaugural Public Service Census.

Carried out earlier this year, 40,000 public servants responded to Te Taunaki Public Service Census 2021. In the survey, public servants were asked questions on a range of topics, including MÄori Crown capability skills.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said one of the Public Service’s most important roles is to support the Crown in its relationships with MÄori under Te Tiriti Å Waitangi | the Treaty of Waitangi.

The new Public Service Act 2020 places a responsibility on the Commissioner, chief executives and all Public Service leaders to develop and maintain the capability of the system to engage with MÄori and understand MÄori perspectives.

The survey showed 65 percent said staff at their agency are encouraged to use te reo MÄori, 59 percent are supported to develop their skills and 58 percent use at least some te reo MÄori at work. Fewer are proficient, with six percent of all respondents saying they can have a conversation about a lot of everyday things in te reo MÄori. This jumps to 26 percent for MÄori public servants.

Almost seven out of 10 public servants (69%) understand how their agency's Tiriti | Treaty responsibilities apply to its work.

Public servants are comfortable supporting tikanga MÄori in their agencies (69 percent), and 65 percent of respondents said they were encouraged and supported to engage with MÄori to ensure MÄori views and perspectives are considered.

"The Census results show we’ve made a good start," said Mr Hughes.

"We’re working closely with Te Arawhiti and Te Puni KÅkiri to strengthen system leadership and capability across the Public Service in this important area. But we have much more to do. And we’ll do it."

Te Tumu Whakarae mÅ Te Puni KÅkiri | Secretary for MÄori Development Dave Samuels said Te Puni KÅkiri was working across the public system to enable equitable and effective public sector performance for MÄori.

"Te Puni KÅkiri is the Government’s principal policy advisor on MÄori wellbeing and development, but across the Public Service there is a collective responsibility on all of us to help improve wellbeing outcomes for MÄori.

"It’s promising to see data showing public servants are motivated in this area, because there is a lot of work ahead of us. What’s good for MÄori is good for all New Zealanders."

Lil Anderson, Te Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive of Te Arawhiti - the Office of MÄori Crown Relations, said it was clear from the results that public servants across the board want to increase their capability in te ao MÄori.

"They know how important this mahi is to ensure the Crown is a better Treaty partner and that it requires every one of us," she said.

"There is already some ability and lots of enthusiasm in the Public Service, and we expect this will only grow as agencies embark on their WhÄinga Amorangi:Transforming leadership journeys.

"WhÄinga Amorangi helps individuals and organisations in the Public Service build their capability to engage with iwi MÄori, focusing on te reo MÄori and the history of Aotearoa and the Treaty of Waitangi.

"Te Arawhiti has been privileged to lead this work."

Te Taunaki findings will help benchmark and measure Public Service progress in this important kaupapa.

Data from this year’s Census will be published on Te Kawa Mataaho’s website on 7 December.