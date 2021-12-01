Free bus travel on offer in Taranaki

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 11:13

Taranaki buses will be free for the next three Saturdays, helping locals get their Christmas shopping done the easy way!

Taranaki Regional Council is putting on special Citylink services across New Plymouth on December 4, 11 and 18.

On these days there will also be one return Southlink service from Waverley to HÄwera, which links with one return Connector service from Åpunake via HÄwera to New Plymouth.

Taranaki Regional Council Transport Services Manager Sarah Hiestand says it’s a great way to get the Christmas shopping done, or take the kids on a fun day out.

"Driving in the inner city can be stressful at this time of the year and fighting for a park is not much fun. Why not jump on a bus and be dropped off exactly where you need to go?

"For our regular passengers, this is a small thank you for travelling with us in 2021. For those that don’t normally use public transport, there’s no better time to give it a try."

To view the special Saturday Christmas timetables go to www.trc.govt.nz/buses-transport/passenger-info/citylink-information/.