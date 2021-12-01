Council endorses next step on customer project

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 11:26

Grey District Council today received an update on the organisation’s Customer-focused Council Project and gave its full support to next steps.

The Customer-focused Council Project was launched in June this year in response to an organisational review that highlighted key issues for the organisation, particularly around internal leadership, strategic direction, and ability to address future challenges.

With the first part of the change process now complete and a range of improvements underway or identified for future, the project will now be led by an incoming leadership team in the new year.

Chief Executive Paul Morris says he announced several key appointments to staff last week.

These included the new Group Manager Operations Aaron Haymes and Group Manager Customer and Community Gerry Veugelaers, both of whom are starting in the new year. Permanent, fixed-term or acting appointments have also been made in key areas, to lead the continued transformation process, to head HR and People activities and to focus on Customer Experience.

"The new managers are looking forward to settling into the roles and getting to know our community partners. I expect them to be working closely with the local community as we continue on this path of improvements for our customer," he says.

The full report considered by Council can be found on Council’s website. Background on the project can be also be found on the Council website under the Agenda and Minutes section.