Dunedin groups receive nearly 792k funding boost

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 13:25

Community groups and event organisers across Dunedin are benefitting from nearly $792,000 in funding grants following the latest meeting of the Dunedin City Council’s Grants Subcommittee.

The subcommittee met earlier this month for its latest funding round, and agreed to distribute $329,107.79 in DCC grants, a combined $120,456.90 on behalf of Creative New Zealand (Creative Communities) and the Ministry for the Environment (Waste Minimisation Commercial, Community and Small Project Grants), and $342,000 on behalf of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Regional Events Fund)

Subcommittee Acting Chair Councillor Marie Laufiso says was great to see the range groups applying for the first time.

"The subcommittee is always impressed by the care and scope of the mahi happening within Åtepoti Dunedin that supports social, cultural, and environmental well-being," Cr Laufiso says.

Among the recipients is the landowner behind the Wairongoa Springs Restoration Project, who has received a $2500 Biodiversity Grant for a project which aims to control plant pests in and around regenerating native bush surrounding the historic Wairongoa Springs in North Taieri.

The Dunedin Multi-Ethnic Council has received a $10,000 Community Events grant to assist with its organisation of the Dunedin Race Relations Week 2022, which celebrates Dunedin’s diverse multi-ethnic culture.

The Dunedin Community Transport Trust is receiving $3,000 from the Community Grants fund to assist the Plus Bus service, which helps seniors and others less mobile with door-to-door transport to and from the supermarket.

And the Åtepoti Youth Space Collective is receiving a $4,900.00 Creative Communities grant to help launch the Åtepoti Youth Space Pop-Up next year, to provide a place where taiohi can safely congregate and collectively share in creative ventures.

"All the successful applicants to receive funding play a vital role in our community, and we’re delighted to be able to support them and the work they do," Cr Laufiso says.

The second round of the Government-backed Regional Events Fund attracted interest from a wide range of Dunedin event organisers, with eight successful applicants securing grants. The primary goal of the funding is to bolster new or existing events that will attract domestic visitors to the city and bolster spending in the local economy.

Events funded include the 2022 Wild Dunedin NZ Festival of Nature, which received $50,000 to help fund new programme strands, marketing and promotion and staffing to support initiatives.