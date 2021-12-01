Vaccine pass required for Tarewa Park i-SITE Visitor Centre

|
Under guidance received by Government, Vaccine Passes will be required for people visiting the District’s Tarewa Park i-SITE Visitor Centre from Friday 3 December.
"We welcome our visitors and we want to keep them and our own people safe," said Council’s Customer Services Manager Lesley Ashcroft.
"The Vaccine Pass is required because the i-SITE building is multipurpose. The café inside the i-SITE is operating with a vaccine pass requirement and there is no way to physically separate access to or airflow between the café and i-SITE."
Under the Covid-19 framework’s "red" level:
Everyone in the i-SITE, including staff and customers, over the age of 12 years will need to show a vaccine pass before they are allowed entry.
Children under the age of 12 years will still be able to visit the i-SITE.
We are working on additional security to assist with the transition to the new arrangements.
