Changes to the Library Service under new Covid-19 Protection Framework

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 14:23

Under guidance received by Government, Vaccine Passes will be required for visitors to Whangarei District’s Central Library from Friday 3 December.

"This is a requirement because the building is multipurpose. The café inside the library is operating with a vaccine pass requirement and there is no way to physically separate either access to or airflow between the café and library," said Sandra Boardman, the General Manager of Council’s Community Group.

Under the framework’s "red" level:

Everyone in the library, including staff and customers, over the age of 12 years will need to show a vaccine pass before they are allowed entry.

Children under the age of 12 years will still be able to use the Central Library.

A click and collect service is being set up for people without a vaccine pass or those who do not want to enter the Central Library. This process is still being finalised and will be available as soon as possible.

A vaccine pass will not be required to access the Branch Libraries or Mobile Library.

Additional security will be in place to assist with the transition to the new arrangements.