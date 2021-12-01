Safer Napier achieves reaccreditation - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 15:26

Projects such as Look Out For Your Neighbour have helped Safer Napier achieve reaccreditation as an International Safe Community for the second time.

Look Out For Your Neighbour encourages people with older neighbours to ask if they need help with tasks, and pay attention to whether their curtains are open, lights are on, and their mailbox cleared. Even taking the time to stop and say hello is important, especially during the festive season, says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Safer Napier’s ambassador.

"Safer Napier is about collaboration, we can’t solve these issues in isolation. This afternoon has been about celebrating where we have got to and looking forward to the challenges we have ahead," said Mayor Wise. "Council values the support of everyone involved, and while recent surveys show that perceptions of safety in Napier are improving, there is plenty more work to do."

Safer Napier is coordinated by Napier City Council. It was first accredited in 2010 and again in 2016.

A special event was held at McLean Park today to mark the occasion. It is a significant milestone for the 50-plus agencies, organisations and groups within Safer Napier that work together to address safety in all its forms, from injury prevention to emergency preparedness, to addiction related harm and crime prevention.

The Safe Community model is recognised by the World Health Organisation as an effective intervention to address community and individual safety, resilience and wellbeing.

To find out more, go to: https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/community-development/community-safety/safer-napier/