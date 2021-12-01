Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 15:57

All campers aged 12 and over will need a vaccine pass at all of our region’s freedom and summer camping sites from Friday 3 December.

The decision was made in response to calls to close freedom camping to protect the region’s vulnerable communities. Under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework that comes into force on Friday, the Gisborne district will move to a Red setting due to its low vaccination rates.

Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says at this time campers pose significant risk to communities where vaccination rates are low.

"Although we’re heading in the right direction, vaccination rates in TairÄwhiti still need to be higher. While we aren’t closing freedom and summer camping sites, we are asking all campers to please do their part to keep us safe by only travelling if fully vaccinated," she said.

"Our community is at risk, and while health and iwi providers are working tirelessly to increase our vaccination rates, we are taking this temporary measure to protect the vulnerable in our region."

Confirmation of vaccination will be requested when applying for a permit online and inspectors will be using the NZ pass verifier for vaccination verification.

Those who have already applied for a permit will be contacted by Council staff to inform them of the change.

The decision will be reviewed regularly and when the region’s ‘traffic light’ status changes.

For more information on summer camping and to apply for a permit, see https://www.gdc.govt.nz/recreation/summer-camping