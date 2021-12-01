Powerball player wins $6 million

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 20:56

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be celebrating after winning $6.3 million with Powerball First Division tonight.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and the prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twentieth Powerball winner so far this year and comes just over a week after a Tauranga couple won $10.3 million with Powerball.

Two lucky Lotto players from Hawkes Bay and Southland will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

Auckland remains in Alert Level 3 - Step 2. Lotto NZ stores can open at this Alert Level should they choose to, provided they follow the Ministry of Health’s health and safety guidelines.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters in Alert Level 2 areas are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place under the current Alert Level restrictions in Auckland. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Players can check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App. Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.