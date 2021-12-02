Watchdog reports more rats 'suffering' at Otago

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 07:26

A scientific watchdog is continuing their investigation into the University of Otago and have found brain-damaged rats being subjected to ‘horrific’ experiments.

This is the second experiment that the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society has exposed as part of a large-scale investigation into the University of Otago after the university built a $50 million animal lab.

"This research made me sick to my stomach. These poor rats would have suffered for so long and so horrifically that death would have been a release from the terrible things they were subjected to," NZAVS executive director Tara Jackson said in a statement.

According to NZAVS, a single rat in this study could…

Have their brain cut into and be damaged with neurotoxins.

Have electrodes screwed into the skull.

Experience seizures.

Be kept alone in a cage to suffer these affects by themselves.

Be forced to swim with a rescue platform.

Be forced to swim without a rescue platform.

Be subjected to food deprivation.

Be denied food in random ways, creating uncertainty.

Be denied food in systematic ways.

Be subjected to new and frightening environments.

Be electrically shocked with tones to create a fear association.

Be subjected to those same sounds to induce fear.

Finally, be killed and dissected.

The process could take weeks. During that entire time, NZAVS claims the animals would have been alone, confused, frightened, and often in pain.

NZAVS also claims this research has little relevance to human health.

"This disgusting research will not help humans in any way. Rats simply work differently from humans, and this research barely even references human health. It is a complete failure of ethical oversight by the University of Otago," said Jackson.

"This is part of a systemic failure of the University of Otago to move into the 21st century and focus on human-relevant and human-centred science. We are calling upon the University to up their game and to get out of the dark ages with these cruel experiments."

NZAVS refutes statements from the University of Otago that they have been improving on these issues.

"The University of Otago invested $50 million in doing more experiments on animals. That tells you all you need to know about how serious Otago is about replacing the use of animals," said Jackson.

Exposing this experiment is part of the ’12 Days of Christmas’ campaign that NZAVS is running to call attention to the University of Otago after they built a $50 million animal lab.