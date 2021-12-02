Lake Horowhenua weed harvesting trial completed

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 09:56

Horizons Regional Council and the Lake Horowhenua Trust have completed a weed harvesting trial on Lake Horowhenua to help improve the lake’s water quality.

Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell says the trial aims to provide further information on the effectiveness of the harvesting and enable fine tuning for future operations.

"A lot of work has gone into preparing to start this trail including having the vessel blessed by MuaÅ«poko, undertaking initial trips on the water to get crew familiar with the harvesting mapping software, and working with our project partners in the employment of tangata tiaki to ensure the harvesting operation follows local tikanga," she says.

"The trial included harvesting weed from two twenty-hectare sections of the lake, bringing the weed to shore and taking it away for composting over a period of two weeks. Samples of the weed are also being collected and analysed to help inform future decisions on local uses of the weed.

"At all stages of the harvesting operation tangata tiaki have been present. This has allowed the sharing of western and mÄtauranga knowledge, working together in a partnership."

Cr Keedwell says the trial has gone really well thanks to settled weather and was completed sooner than expected.

"Additional data collection, along with the analysis of the current monitoring results, will be used to check in on the success of the project. Our partners and Horizons will then decide on what the programme will look like for next harvesting season.

"Overall, it’s fantastic to finally get the weed harvesting underway which, alongside other interventions, will help restore pride and mana to Lake Horowhenua and enhance its social, cultural, environmental and economical values."

Lake Horowhenua Trust chair Clinton Hemana says he is pleased to see the weed harvester in operation after a long journey to get here.

"On behalf of the owners, we are glad to be involved in programmes to help improve lake water quality and see MuaÅ«poko owners engaged and working with their taonga, helping to ensure improvements happen in the right way.

"The science indicates that weed harvesting could reduce lake toxicity and, in conjunction with other projects, we hope to see a lot of improvement over the next few years."

The lake weed harvesting programme has a phased introduction over its first two years. This harvesting trail is required by resource consent conditions to inform a fuller programme of harvesting in future years if certain resource consent conditions are met.