Mammographers to strike over low pay - APEX

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 11:06

Infratil, which owns the Pacific Radiology Group (PRG), has just announced an increase of profits in 6 months from 27.8 million to 1.08 billion. A massive 3784% increase. Meanwhile, mammographers who work performing diagnostic mammograms and state funded breast cancer screening are paid up to 14% less than their counterparts employed in the District Health Boards for performing the exact same job.

APEX, the union representing mammographers have been bargaining with PRG for 5 months and despite the glaring pay gap, they have yet to make an offer on pay. Bargaining was due to resume on Wednesday, but PRG cancelled at the last minute and said they cannot return to the bargaining table for at least another 3 months. As a result, APEX have given notice for a full day’s strike on Thursday 16th of December for PRGs South Island mammographers.

APEX Senior Advocate, Luke Coxon said:

Mammographers deeply care about the women they screen and detecting cancer before it can kill; they have not taken this decision to strike lightly.

There is currently a nation-wide shortage of mammographers and together with the impact of the pandemic NZs screening programme is lagging behind where it should be. For Infratil- PRG to announce such an obscene profit, but refuse to offer a pay increase, is beyond insulting.

The strike will take place on Thursday 16th of December 2021 and will involve Mammographers from Dunedin, Invercargill, Nelson, Timaru and Christchurch. It is the first strike by mammographers employed by a private sector company in New Zealand’s history.