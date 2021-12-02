Safer way to take water - Napier City Council

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 11:42

Keeping Napier’s water source clean and pristine is an essential part of ensuring safe drinking water for Napier residents. That means looking after how it comes out as well as what goes in. A dedicated water take station is being opened on Thames St, Napier. This is for registered contractors who need to take a large volume of water from the network.

It is a specially designed station that allows users to draw water without any risk of contaminating the main water supply. In the past, those who have needed to take large quantities of water would do so via fire hydrants but there’s been a risk that contaminants could end up back flowing into the water source, although contractors do use backflow prevention devices. There has also been a concern that the ad hoc way water is currently taken may contribute to reverse flow that can potentially cause ‘dirty water’ issues.

Debra Stewart, Director Infrastructure at Napier City Council, says this is a more secure, safer and easier option for bulk water users.

"The new water take station is easier for people to use but more importantly it will help ensure nothing gets into our water supply," says Debra. "Water is a precious resource and we need to look after it at every point."

"The water take site is a centralised location so we can monitor contractors and know who is taking how much," Debra says.

The station will be accessed using a swipe card system. Companies requiring access will need to apply for a card from Napier City Council. Users will then pay an annual permit fee to cover the cost of operations, administration and regular testing of the backflow prevention device. Details and an application form are available on the Napier City Council website.