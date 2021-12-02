Whanau Awhina Plunket reminds people to make every sleep a safe sleep

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 13:11

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is reminding everyone who looks after pÄpi to make every sleep a safe sleep this National Safe Sleep Day - Te RÄ Mokopuna.

With the Christmas holidays fast approaching, the day is a timely reminder to keep up safe sleep practices while travelling or at family occasions.

National Safe Sleep Day - Te RÄ Mokopuna, which falls on 3 December, aims to raise awareness about Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy SUDI and reduce SUDI rates in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Chief Executive Amanda Malu said babies spend a lot of time sleeping so it’s important everyone who looks after them knows how to keep them safe.

"This means placing pÄpi in their own baby bed, stopping smoking in pregnancy, positioning pÄpi flat on their back to sleep, and encouraging and supporting breastfeeding," says Ms Malu.

"Research tells us that some families have experienced SUDI when their pÄpi was not sleeping in their usual place of sleep or was staying away from their usual home - so it’s vital to make sure every sleep, not matter where, is safe."

Ms Malu says this means everyone has a role to play in ensuring every baby has a safe sleep, every time they sleep - from grandparents and other relatives, to friends and babysitters.

"It’s up to everyone looking after pÄpi to make every sleep a safe sleep - from daytime naps through to bedtime, and no matter where there are or who they’re with."

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is committed to reducing SUDI rates and shares safe sleep messages with whÄnau through its Well Child Tamariki Ora service.

And Ms Malu says while significant progress has been made in reducing SUDI deaths over the last 20 years, too many babies are still dying.

"SUDI is a leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand babies. Every year in Aotearoa New Zealand between 40 and 60 babies die of SUDI, with MÄori and Pasifika babies disproportionately represented in this group," she says.

"This is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to anyone who has lost a baby to SUDI."

For more information on safe sleep, visit plunket.org.nz/caring-for-your-child/safe-sleep