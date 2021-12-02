Waimate District Library launches Housebound Service

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 13:55

Waimate residents unable to leave home will soon have the option of having the library brought to them as part of a new initiative rolling out later this month.

The Housebound Service will cater for any individual unable to physically visit the Waimate District Library, either temporarily or permanently, with eligible members instead able to request library items to be collected by a nominated support person, or be delivered to their front door on a rostered basis.

The Housebound Service will require members to meet a set criteria prior to acceptance, with delivery only available to residents within the Waimate urban catchment.

Eligible members will be asked their preferred reading material, with items then made available on a click and collect basis at any time, or once every three weeks (via delivery).

Waimate District Library Senior Librarian Tony Morton said the service, offered free of charge, would help connect those isolated through illness, disability, injury or other reasons, providing them equal access to those library members on site.

"A service like this can be a lifeline for people who are vulnerable and who struggle to get out and about through no fault of their own. The Housebound Service is about breaking down those access barriers and making it even easier for people to access our library services from the comfort and safety of their own home," Morton said.

"For those who use this service, we believe it will be a valuable opportunity for them to connect with the library and enjoy all the items available including books, magazines, DVDs and all of our digital services."

Anyone who wishes to sign-up for the service should speak with library staff on 03 689 0071, or email library@waimatedc.govt.nz to find out more.

The Housebound Service will officially be available from Monday 6 December 2021.