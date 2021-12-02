Health warning lifted for Lake Rotorua, the Ohau Channel and Lake Rotoiti

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 14:12

The health warnings issued in November for Lake Rotorua, the Ohau Channel and western end of Lake Rotoiti have now been lifted by the Medical Officer of Health.

Results of water testing by Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirm that the algal bloom has subsided in the lake.

Despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes. "Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals. If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it," says Dr Bruce Duncan, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

"It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else," says Dr Duncan.

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

Phone: 0800 221 555

Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz

More information: www.toiteora.govt.nz/public/recreational-water

Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

Instagram: www.instagram.com/toiteora

Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/news/