Stage One of Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens to open to public - QLDC

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 14:20

Locals will be able to enjoy the newly updated first stage of the Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens Development Plan from this Saturday, 4 December 2021.

Queenstown Lakes District Council's (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete expressed delight at the completion of Stage One and the area south of the Queenstown Playspace, as the project had juggled a COVID-19 lockdown, snow, heavy rain, and most recently, scorching temperatures.

"We're looking forward to opening the area up to our community, and restoring access from Marine Parade and Queenstown's Town Centre into this iconic part of our district," said Dr Cloete.

Pathing in the area is wider and has reduced gradients, making it easier to walk on and improving public safety and accessibility. Specialised surfacing near the Queenstown Playspace has been installed to preserve root networks of established trees nearby.

"With new seating in place and a vastly improved pathing network, I'm sure many residents and visitors to the Queenstown Gardens will find new spaces to rest, relax in the shade, and enjoy the view," added Dr Cloete.

"Council's Gardening team will be busily planting new trees and shrubs in the area over the next few weeks, working to provide a palette of new colours to enjoy for the summer season ahead."

A blessing is planned for early next year and key stakeholders, project contributors, and the public would be invited to attend.

Several finishing touches to signage in the area are required, and will be undertaken in the coming weeks.