AMI customers boost community housing efforts, reduce waste with Habitat for Humanity

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 14:25

AMI customers replacing damaged items after a claim can now choose to donate their used goods to community housing provider, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand.

The initiative forms part of AMI’s ongoing partnership with the not-for-profit, and is open to all insurance customers of AMI, State, NZI, Lumley, Lantern, Westpac, BNZ, ASB and the Cooperative Bank.

AMI Sustainability Manager, Jess Rodger says that after customers have their claims settled, they can be left with unwanted household items to dispose of.

"Often these items are still functional, so it makes sense to reuse them where we can. With this initiative, people will very easily be able to donate them to Habitat for Humanity, should they wish to.

"Customers will just need to call their local Habitat ReStore and the goods will be collected."

At the settlement of a claim, AMI gives the customer information about the programme. If they wish to donate their item/s, they simply call their chosen ReStore, let them know they are an AMI customer, and the ReStore team will come and collect the goods free of charge, at a time that’s convenient.

Habitat for Humanity owns 22 second-hand stores, or "ReStores", and will on sell the goods to help fund their community housing projects across the country.

"Our mission is a world where everyone has a decent place to live, and this initiative helps us achieve that. Goods sold through our ReStores help fund our local programmes across Aotearoa to help families in housing need," says Alan Thorp, Group CEO, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand.

"Our ReStore team is always looking for good quality, pre-loved items which are of a saleable standard, no matter how large or small. Through this initiative with AMI, we think larger furniture items such as lounge suites or outdoor settings, will probably be the most popular items to donate - but we look forward to working with AMI’s customers and helping the planet at the same time," said Mr Thorp.

Ms Rodger adds, "we are pleased to be able to support Habitat for Humanity in this way, so the team can continue to deliver their programmes for warmer, healthier homes for Kiwis, as well as diverting items that might otherwise have gone to landfill."

"We settle thousands of contents claims each year, so even if a small portion of those reclaimed items go to Habitat, we’ll be making a significant impact."