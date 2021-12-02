Selwyn introduces vaccine passes at key facilities - Selwyn District Council

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 15:43

Selwyn District Council will introduce vaccine pass requirements at a number of Council facilities from tomorrow - aiming to maintain access to Council services for as many people as possible, while protecting the health and safety of the community.

Chief Executive David Ward says the health and safety of customers and staff, and the wider Selwyn community, are the key drivers behind these decisions.

"Putting these measures in place not only protects our customers and our staff but means we can keep our services operating safely, with the least possible disruption," he says.

From tomorrow, Friday 3 December, vaccine passes will be required at the Selwyn Sports Centre, Selwyn Aquatic Centre and Lincoln Event Centre, along with West Melton Community Recreation Centre, Rolleston Community Centre, Tai Tapu Community Centre, Dunsandel Community Centre, Darfield Community and Recreation Centre and at Te Ara Ätea. The Council is working with staff in these locations to ensure they are vaccinated.

Under the traffic light requirements, vaccine passes will also be required from tomorrow for customers at any ticketed or controlled entry event held on any Council premises.

Some gatherings may continue without vaccine passes at some Council premises, but these will be restricted in numbers to comply with the traffic light requirements.

Any food or drink business operating in a Council premises will have to comply with Government requirements for vaccine passes.

The Council is still considering whether vaccine passes will be required at other facilities including Council libraries and service centres at Leeston, Lincoln and Darfield, and at the Rolleston Council offices.

At this stage, vaccine passes will not be required for customers visiting these facilities. However, this will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the status may change.

Public toilets, playgrounds, parks and cemeteries will be open as normal. Vaccine passes will not be required at most campgrounds, with the possible exception of Rakaia Huts campground. The Pines Resource Recovery Park will operate as normal, without the need for vaccine passes.

At the Orange traffic light setting, field staff such as building inspectors, alcohol licencing, dog control and other environmental services officers will follow the existing public health measures, including wearing masks as required. If customers require a proof of vaccine from these Council workers to enter their site, they are asked to communicate this when making their booking.

The staged process will give customers time to prepare for the new operation, and allow time for the Council to consult with staff, Mr Ward says.

"We have high vaccination rates in Selwyn, with latest data showing that over 90% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, and well over 95% have received one dose," he says. "But we are conscious that there will be some who are exempted or choose not to be vaccinated, and therefore will not be able to access our facilities.

"For these people we are looking at alternative ways of providing access to our services. Previous lockdowns have taught us a number of new ways of delivering a range of services remotely or contactless, such online gym classes and library resources, including click and collect."

"As the country shifts its approach to managing COVID-19 in our communities, we also need to adjust how we work and live."

Anyone needing help with accessing the My Vaccine Pass (MVP) or NZ Pass Verifier can seek free assistance from a number of vaccinating pharmacies across Selwyn, as well as from Selwyn libraries and service centres, excluding Te Ara Ätea. At libraries, this assistance can sometimes take a few minutes, so we ask people to be patient if staff are assisting others.

"Our staff are happy to help, and we’ve been assisting a growing number of people over the past week," Mr Ward says.

The requirements to scan in using the NZ Covid Tracer App and to wear a mask in public places remain in place.

More details and information on Council’s facilities and operations at the Orange setting are available on the Council website at www.selwyn.govt.nz/covid19. This site will be updated as details of operations and requirements are confirmed, or if requirements change.