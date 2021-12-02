Otago Polytechnic wins TVNZ NZ Marketing Award

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 16:04

Otago Polytechnic’s Marketing, Communications and Engagement team have picked up the TVNZ-NZ Marketing Award in the Education category.

Announced today (2 December) by MC Hilary Barry, the winning "Map Your Future" campaign was Otago Polytechnic’s first digital-only campaign, and was aimed at driving enrolments for semester 2, 2020.

The campaign was also named a finalist for the overall Supreme Marketing Award.

"I congratulate our team on this significant award win," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive Otago Polytechnic.

"This campaign was planned, created and executed during the first level-4 lockdown. There was no opportunity to shoot new content - so they used what they had access to. From makeshift home offices, they collaborated online, in between midday updates, a significant increase in organisational comms needs, as well as home schooling."

Based on a desire to increase applications, the creative campaign aimed to connect with and guide prospective learners into a new future.

Last year, the same campaign was a finalist in the 2020 Pressie Awards for "Best Use of Social Media".