New members and Chair appointed to the Broadcasting Standards Authority Board

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 16:15

Tupe Solomon-Tanoa'i and John Gillespie have joined the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) board, with current member Susie Staley confirmed as Chair, ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage confirmed today, following appointments by Minister for Broadcasting and Media, Hon Kris Faafoi

Tupe joins the board as a public interest member. She is the Chief Philanthropic Officer of the Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation, and a board member of Philanthropy New Zealand. She is also a trustee of the Asia New Zealand Foundation, a member of the Asia Media Centre’s Editorial Advisory Group, and a member of the Trade for All Ministerial Advisory Group. Tupe takes over from Paula Rose who is stepping down from the BSA after six years. Public interest members are appointed in consultation with public interest groups.

John joins the board as the broadcasting member. He was Head of News and Current Affairs at TVNZ for seven years and held roles as the Executive Producer of Fair Go and Head of News for Canterbury Television. He has extensive knowledge of the broadcasting sector with a particular focus on news and current affairs. John takes over from Leigh Pearson who served on the board from 2009-2017, and again from 2020. Broadcasting members are appointed in consultation with broadcasters.

Susie Staley joined the board in 2018, and now takes the role of Chair following the departure of Judge Bill Hastings. Susie is a barrister and solicitor who is a partner at Staley Cardoza Lawyers. She brings considerable governance experience across a wide range of entities including as former Chair of Maritime New Zealand and Trustees Executive Ltd. Susie is also Chair of Save the Children NZ, Chatsford Management Ltd and Police Health Plan Ltd.

The BSA is an independent Crown entity that oversees and promotes broadcasting standards on behalf of New Zealanders. It is governed by a four-member board, consisting of a chairperson and three other members who are appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister for Broadcasting and Media, Hon Kris Faafoi.

ManatÅ« Taonga acknowledges and thanks the outgoing members Paula Rose and Leigh Pearson for their significant contributions and years of dedicated service to the board.