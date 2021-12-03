'Shocking' experiments conducted on bees at University of Otago

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 07:40

On the third day of its investigation into the University of Otago, a scientific watchdog has discovered an experiment where honey bees were electrocuted.

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society has exposed two experiments involving bees at the University of Otago. Both involved electric shocks.

One study was investigating the effects of a common pesticide on the bee’s memory and sensitivity. The other looked at how the stress of being shocked in various ways affects their brains.

"We already know that insecticides can be harmful to bees, slicing bees open and electrically shocking them simply isn't justified," NZAVS executive director Tara Jackson said in a statement.

The experiments also involved chilling the bees with ice to make them easier to manipulate, as well as restraining them in tiny tubes. The experiments would not have been subject to ethical approval, as bees do not qualify for protection under the Animal Welfare Act.

"Otago may be skirting around any legal difficulties, but they are still subject to scrutiny from the public. As a public institution of science, they are accountable to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand," said Jackson.

"I think that a vast majority of Kiwis will agree that all creatures - big or small - deserve our compassion, compassion is really missing here." said Jackson.

"We had to do a bit of digging to find the "justification" for one of the experiments. It appears that they were trying to research how stress affects bees, to try and enhance their long-term survival. If ethics were a higher priority, an alternative way of finding this out would have been used."

Exposing this experiment is part of the ’12 Days of Christmas’ campaign that NZAVS is running to call attention to the University of Otago after they built a new $50 million animal lab in Dunedin.