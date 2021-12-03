Napier marks International Day of People with Disabilities

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 10:33

Napier City Council launches its Disability Strategy today and in so doing celebrates the collaboration, partnership and participation of the many groups and individuals who helped make it happen.

The launch is the perfect way to mark International Day of People with Disabilities 2021, which is 3 December. The theme for IDPWD this year is ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid-19 world’.

Councillor Grego Mawson hosted the launch on behalf of Napier City Council. "This is a wonderful way to thank everyone involved in developing the strategy, most importantly people from the communities most affected by it, as well as providers and partner agencies," says Councillor Mawson.

Napier City Council is now completing the Action Plan for Council’s Disability Strategy. It will include practical actions Council will take to support leadership and participation opportunities for people with disabilities. This already includes the introduction of interpreters at hearings, as well as changes in recruitment and reviewing improvements and changes at facilities. Community groups, such as Napier Disability Advisory Group (NDAG) and Napier Ability Plus (NAPS), who have been working closely with Council on the Strategy, will be ‘sense-checking’ the action plan, meaning a comprehensive working partnership between Council and community.

Adopted by Council in 2019, the impact of significant community events on the work programme has meant there has been no opportunity to launch the Disability Strategy until now.

International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPWD) is a United Nations day that is celebrated internationally on 3 December each year. The day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of the gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

