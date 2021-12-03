Kaiata Township successfully connected to Greater Greymouth water supply

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 10:43

The Grey District Council is pleased to announce that residents of the Kaiata township are now able to connect to their newly installed toby taps at their boundary. Residents in the area will receive a letter outlining the details on how they can connect to the newly installed supply, in the coming days.

Council has worked hard with the Kaiata community and the Ministry of Health, on this project, for many years and is pleased to see this connection complete and service available for use. The water supply will ensure improved public health outcomes through Drinking Water Standard of New Zealand compliant water, being supplied from the Greater Greymouth Water Treatment Plant, feeding into the Kaiata township. Kaiata township residents will no longer be reliant on their private water collection and tanks, which is great news heading into the dry summer period.

Mayor Tania Gibson said, "It’s great news this service is now available to the Kaiata township. Projects like this one future proof our infrastructure for the generations to come and improve our resilience, well done to all involved"

Pictured below Mayor Tania Gibson is opening the newly installed valve to allow water to flow through the new system.

Stage two of the Kaiata Water Supply project will involve the connection of the Kaiata Business Park reservoir to the Kaiata township. Work to complete this will begin in the new year and be completed in early 2022. Council will be in contact with the businesses and residents in the Business Park to advise when the work is completed.