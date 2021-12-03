'Warm, healthy homes for DCC's housing tenants'

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 11:02

An investment of about $7 million in the Dunedin City Council’s Palmyra community housing complex is delivering modern new facilities for tenants as well as setting a standard for future housing improvements.

The DCC and its contractor, Cook Brothers, have been working hard to refurbish 38 units in stages at the Palmyra complex in Carroll Street, to ensure they are modern, warm, safe and compliant with healthy homes legislation.

That includes adding heat pumps, insulation and double glazing, as well as new roofs, bathrooms, electrical wiring, exterior lighting, new wired smoke alarms and other safety improvements.

The work also includes adding two new accessible units at the site, catering for people with particular accessibility issues, which brings the total number of units at the site to 40.

The finishing touches on the project are due to be completed by February 2022.

DCC Group Manager Property Services David Bainbridge-Zafar says the upgraded units are already receiving positive feedback from tenants, and the work will ensure the homes remain fit for purpose for years to come.

"The units are already so much warmer and quieter inside, thanks to the insulation and double-glazing we’ve installed, and electricity use by our tenants has already decreased significantly in some cases.

"It’s a great result for our tenants," Mr Bainbridge-Zafar says.

Existing tenants were moved out of their units and accommodated elsewhere for an average of four months each while the work was carried out. They were then able to return to their original units if they wished, once the work was finished.

The project is also an example of the upgrades we plan to roll out over time across the DCC’s wider community housing stock, which will include upgrades and the installation of new, modern, energy-efficient heat pumps across all units.

The DCC is responsible for 937 units and 952 tenants, and the Council earlier this year voted to spend another $20 million over 10 years building extra units to accommodate those on the waiting list for a unit.