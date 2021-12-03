Introduction of the traffic light system - West Coast DHB

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 12:14

The transition to the traffic light system is a timely reminder to follow the COVID-19 protocols including getting a COVID-19 test if you have visited a location of interest and self-isolate away from others in your household or in the accommodation you are staying in until you return a negative result.

Given there are cases in multiple regions, this is especially important as the potential spread of COVID-19 throughout New Zealand will increase as people start moving more freely around the country.

Current locations of interests are available on the Ministry of Health website and there is also a direct link from this website to the Unite Against COVID-19 homepage.

Remember, testing is free but before you come in for a test, please call ahead to your general practice team or Healthline to arrange a suitable time. Contact details of West Coast GP practices are available online - https://www.wcdhb.health.nz/your-health/find-and-enrol-at-a-health-center/

If you have recently returned to the Coast after visiting a location of interest and you’re not sure what you should do, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.

In addition, if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, please arrange to get tested immediately and remain isolated at home or in the accommodation you are staying in. This advice extends to anyone even if they haven’t visited any of the locations of interest.

Under traffic light system orange, we all continue to have a part to play.

Stay home if you’re sick

- Wear a mask or face covering when you leave the house

- Use the COVID Tracer App (by scanning the QR code), wherever you go and ensure Bluetooth is turned on within the app - this means you’ll receive alerts if you’ve been exposed to a case

- Practice physical distancing

- Follow good hand hygiene practices

- If you are double vaxxed, download your My Vaccine Passport.

Remember, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves, our whÄnau and our communities. A full list of all clinics is available online - COVID-19 vaccination clinic locations on the West Coast - Vaccinate Canterbury and West Coast (vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz)

Further information on the COVID-19 Protection Framework are available on the COVID-19 website

COVID-19 Protection Framework | Unite against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz)