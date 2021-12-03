Investitures at Government House Wellington

|
[ login or create an account ]
Musician Dame Hinewehi Mohi and economist Suzanne Snively will receive Damehoods, and artist Sir Grahame Sydney will receive a Knighthood next week at investiture ceremonies at Government House Wellington.
Former director of Civil Defence Sarah Stuart-Black; musician and producer Teremoana Rapley; former Member of Parliament Hon Ruth Dyson; freediver William Trubridge; master navigator Jack Thatcher; Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge; musician Dr Graeme Downes and intersex advocate Mani Mitchell are also among those receiving honours.
The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, and Dr Richard Davies, will host 10 ceremonies in total - Monday 6 December (3pm), Tuesday 7 December (10am and 3pm), Wednesday 8 December (10am), Thursday 9 December (10am and 3pm), Friday 10 December (10am and 3pm), Monday 13 December (3pm) and Tuesday 14 December (10am).
See the full recipient lists below.
List of Recipients
Government House can provide images of recipients to media on request. Images can also be downloaded directly from the website https://www.gg.govt.nz within 6 hours of the ceremony’s completion. Video will be posted on our website within 24 hours of the ceremony.
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Monday 6 Dec 2021 3.00pm
Mrs Margaret Baker, of Hastings, ONZM, for services to Special Olympics
Mrs Margaret Chapman, of Geraldine, ONZM, for services to rural women and rural communities
Mr Dave Appleyard, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to education
Mr Robin Simmons, of Kimbolton, MNZM, for services to the rail industry
Ms Tracey Wright-Tawha, of Invercargill, MNZM, for services to health and MÄori
Miss Judy Livingston, of Gisborne, QSM, for services to music and the community
Mr Habib Marwat, of Christchurch, QSM, for services to Muslim and ethnic communities
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 7 Dec 2021 10.00am
Ms Cynthia Bowers, of Waipawa, MNZM, for services to the community and local government
Ms Vanisa Dhiru, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to the community and gender rights
Mr Kevin Curtis, of Matamata, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Neville Jacobsen, of Dannevirke, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Gary Lang, of Kaiapoi, QSM, for services to Special Olympics and the community
Mrs Benita Robinson, of Lower Hutt, QSM, for services to the community
Mr John Sandison, of Rotorua, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mrs Rachael Utumapu, of New Plymouth, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 07 December 2021 3.00pm
Mr Jack Thatcher, of Tauranga, CNZM, for services to MÄori and education
Ms Sarah Stuart-Black, of Wellington, QSO, for services to emergency management
Itamua Muaiao'omalo Mataiva Isaia-Robertson, of New Plymouth, ONZM, for services to women, youth and the Pacific community
Mr Philip Trusttum, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to art
Mr Michael Holdsworth, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to Special Olympics
Mrs Sally Jackson, of Waikanae, MNZM, for services to special education
Mr Ronal Luxton, of Temuka, QSM, for services to health and the community
Mrs Yvonne Officer, of Otatara, QSM, for services to victim support
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Wednesday 08 December 2021 10.00am
Mrs Michelle Grant, of Gisborne, QSO, for services to victims of sexual violence
Mr Garry Carnachan, of New Plymouth, ONZM, for services to secondary school sport
Professor Emerita Paula Jameson, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to plant science
Mr Peter Horne, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to bowls and Paralympic sport
Dr Peter Maddison, of Katikati, MNZM, for services to conservation
Dr Samantha Murton, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to medical education, particularly general practice
Ms Teremoana Rapley, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to music and television
Mrs Jan Riley, of Nelson, QSM, for services to cancer support and fundraising
Mr Greg Shelton, of Tolaga Bay, QSM, for services to the community
Mrs Vanessa Taylor, of Lower Hutt, QSM, for services to bowls and the community
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Thursday 09 December 2021 10.00am
Dame Hinewehi Mohi, of Havelock North, DNZM, for services to MÄori, music and television
The late Mr Dave Cull, of Dunedin, CNZM, for services to local government
Mrs Catherine Cooney, of Rotorua, MNZM, for services to health and the community
Mrs Margaret Hopkins, of Stewart Island, MNZM, for services to conservation and the community
Mrs Colleen Lyons, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to netball and education
Mr Ken Trinder, of New Plymouth, QSM, for services to MÄori and the community
Mr Gordon Wu, of Wellington, QSM, for services to the Chinese community
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Thursday 09 December 2021 3.00pm
Dr Kevin Marshall, of Wellington, CNZM, for services to food science and technology
The Honourable Ruth Dyson, of Christchurch, QSO, for services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities
Mr David Matthews, of Christchurch, QSO, for services to people with disabilities
Ms Jamie Bull, of Otaki, ONZM, for services to the performing arts and the community
Mr Miles Ellery, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to youth, education and the community
Dr Michael Fletcher, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to social and public policy
Mr Bruce Hart, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to education
Sergeant Andy Brooke, of Palmerston North, QSM, for services to Search and Rescue
Mrs Yvonne Roberts, of Picton, QSM, for services to quilting and patchwork craft
Mr Paul Tyson, of Dunedin, QSM, for services to sport and the community
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Friday 10 December 2021 10.00am
Sir Grahame Sydney, of Oturehua, KNZM, for services to art
Ms Suzanne Snively, of Wellington, DNZM, for services to governance
Mr Bruce Wills, of Hastings, ONZM, for services to agriculture and the environment
Mrs Shirley Kerr, of Rotorua, MNZM, for services to mycology
Ms Gina Soloman, of Kaikoura, MNZM, for services to conservation and governance
Mr William Trubridge, of Havelock North, MNZM, for services to freediving
Dr Alastair Blackie, of Kaiapoi, QSM, for services to dentistry and local government
Ms Grace Hutton, of Wellington, QSM, for services to Pacific art and the community
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Friday 10 December 2021 3.00pm
- Mr Bob Francis, of Masterton, CNZM, for services to the community and conservation
- Mr Peter Miskimmin, of Lower Hutt, QSO, for services to sports governance and public service
- Mr James Brownlie, of Wairoa, ONZM, for services to agriculture and education
- Mrs Mary McFarlane, of Dunedin, ONZM, for services to swimming
- The late Mr John Chemis, of Gisborne, MNZM, for services to education
- Mrs Margaret Dodds, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to special education
- Mr Hoani Langsbury, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to conservation
- Ms Jacquetta Bell, of Nelson, QSM, for services to the arts and the community
- Mrs Sonia Edwards, of Opotiki, QSM, for services to historical research and the community
- Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele, of Wellington, QSM, for services to the union movement and Samoan community
- Lieutenant Colonel Adam Modd, DSD, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Monday 13 December 2021 3.00pm
Mr John Ombler, of Wanaka, CNZM, for services to the public service
Dr Graeme Downes, of Otaki, MNZM, for services to music and music education
Mrs Shirley Lanigan, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to nursing
Mr Gabe Te Moana, of Turangi, MNZM, for services to MÄori and governance
Ms Carolyn Amos, of Porirua, QSM, for services to the community
Mr Graeme Baker, of Whanganui, QSM, for services to the community
Mr Bruce Bold, of Upper Hutt, QSM, for services to the community
Mrs Diana Dobson, of Blenheim, QSM, for services to wildlife conservation
Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 14 December 2021 10.00am
Professor Angus Macfarlane, of Christchurch, CNZM, for services to education, psychology and MÄori
Mrs Anne Hawker, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to people with disabilities
Dr Linda Robertson, of Dunedin, ONZM, for services to Occupational Therapy and seniors
Ms Kendra Cocksedge, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to rugby
Mx Mani Mitchell, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to intersex advocacy and education
Mr Stephen Phillips, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to seniors and the community
Mr Grant Baker, of Porirua, QSM, for services to cricket and the community
Mr Rob Greenfield, of Wellington, QSM, for services to college football
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice