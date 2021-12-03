Investitures at Government House Wellington

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 12:46

Musician Dame Hinewehi Mohi and economist Suzanne Snively will receive Damehoods, and artist Sir Grahame Sydney will receive a Knighthood next week at investiture ceremonies at Government House Wellington.

Former director of Civil Defence Sarah Stuart-Black; musician and producer Teremoana Rapley; former Member of Parliament Hon Ruth Dyson; freediver William Trubridge; master navigator Jack Thatcher; Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge; musician Dr Graeme Downes and intersex advocate Mani Mitchell are also among those receiving honours.

The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, and Dr Richard Davies, will host 10 ceremonies in total - Monday 6 December (3pm), Tuesday 7 December (10am and 3pm), Wednesday 8 December (10am), Thursday 9 December (10am and 3pm), Friday 10 December (10am and 3pm), Monday 13 December (3pm) and Tuesday 14 December (10am).

See the full recipient lists below.

List of Recipients

Government House can provide images of recipients to media on request. Images can also be downloaded directly from the website https://www.gg.govt.nz within 6 hours of the ceremony’s completion. Video will be posted on our website within 24 hours of the ceremony.

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Monday 6 Dec 2021 3.00pm

Mrs Margaret Baker, of Hastings, ONZM, for services to Special Olympics

Mrs Margaret Chapman, of Geraldine, ONZM, for services to rural women and rural communities

Mr Dave Appleyard, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to education

Mr Robin Simmons, of Kimbolton, MNZM, for services to the rail industry

Ms Tracey Wright-Tawha, of Invercargill, MNZM, for services to health and MÄori

Miss Judy Livingston, of Gisborne, QSM, for services to music and the community

Mr Habib Marwat, of Christchurch, QSM, for services to Muslim and ethnic communities

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 7 Dec 2021 10.00am

Ms Cynthia Bowers, of Waipawa, MNZM, for services to the community and local government

Ms Vanisa Dhiru, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to the community and gender rights

Mr Kevin Curtis, of Matamata, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Neville Jacobsen, of Dannevirke, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Gary Lang, of Kaiapoi, QSM, for services to Special Olympics and the community

Mrs Benita Robinson, of Lower Hutt, QSM, for services to the community

Mr John Sandison, of Rotorua, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mrs Rachael Utumapu, of New Plymouth, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 07 December 2021 3.00pm

Mr Jack Thatcher, of Tauranga, CNZM, for services to MÄori and education

Ms Sarah Stuart-Black, of Wellington, QSO, for services to emergency management

Itamua Muaiao'omalo Mataiva Isaia-Robertson, of New Plymouth, ONZM, for services to women, youth and the Pacific community

Mr Philip Trusttum, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to art

Mr Michael Holdsworth, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to Special Olympics

Mrs Sally Jackson, of Waikanae, MNZM, for services to special education

Mr Ronal Luxton, of Temuka, QSM, for services to health and the community

Mrs Yvonne Officer, of Otatara, QSM, for services to victim support

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Wednesday 08 December 2021 10.00am

Mrs Michelle Grant, of Gisborne, QSO, for services to victims of sexual violence

Mr Garry Carnachan, of New Plymouth, ONZM, for services to secondary school sport

Professor Emerita Paula Jameson, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to plant science

Mr Peter Horne, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to bowls and Paralympic sport

Dr Peter Maddison, of Katikati, MNZM, for services to conservation

Dr Samantha Murton, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to medical education, particularly general practice

Ms Teremoana Rapley, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to music and television

Mrs Jan Riley, of Nelson, QSM, for services to cancer support and fundraising

Mr Greg Shelton, of Tolaga Bay, QSM, for services to the community

Mrs Vanessa Taylor, of Lower Hutt, QSM, for services to bowls and the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Thursday 09 December 2021 10.00am

Dame Hinewehi Mohi, of Havelock North, DNZM, for services to MÄori, music and television

The late Mr Dave Cull, of Dunedin, CNZM, for services to local government

Mrs Catherine Cooney, of Rotorua, MNZM, for services to health and the community

Mrs Margaret Hopkins, of Stewart Island, MNZM, for services to conservation and the community

Mrs Colleen Lyons, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to netball and education

Mr Ken Trinder, of New Plymouth, QSM, for services to MÄori and the community

Mr Gordon Wu, of Wellington, QSM, for services to the Chinese community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Thursday 09 December 2021 3.00pm

Dr Kevin Marshall, of Wellington, CNZM, for services to food science and technology

The Honourable Ruth Dyson, of Christchurch, QSO, for services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities

Mr David Matthews, of Christchurch, QSO, for services to people with disabilities

Ms Jamie Bull, of Otaki, ONZM, for services to the performing arts and the community

Mr Miles Ellery, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to youth, education and the community

Dr Michael Fletcher, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to social and public policy

Mr Bruce Hart, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to education

Sergeant Andy Brooke, of Palmerston North, QSM, for services to Search and Rescue

Mrs Yvonne Roberts, of Picton, QSM, for services to quilting and patchwork craft

Mr Paul Tyson, of Dunedin, QSM, for services to sport and the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Friday 10 December 2021 10.00am

Sir Grahame Sydney, of Oturehua, KNZM, for services to art

Ms Suzanne Snively, of Wellington, DNZM, for services to governance

Mr Bruce Wills, of Hastings, ONZM, for services to agriculture and the environment

Mrs Shirley Kerr, of Rotorua, MNZM, for services to mycology

Ms Gina Soloman, of Kaikoura, MNZM, for services to conservation and governance

Mr William Trubridge, of Havelock North, MNZM, for services to freediving

Dr Alastair Blackie, of Kaiapoi, QSM, for services to dentistry and local government

Ms Grace Hutton, of Wellington, QSM, for services to Pacific art and the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Friday 10 December 2021 3.00pm

- Mr Bob Francis, of Masterton, CNZM, for services to the community and conservation

- Mr Peter Miskimmin, of Lower Hutt, QSO, for services to sports governance and public service

- Mr James Brownlie, of Wairoa, ONZM, for services to agriculture and education

- Mrs Mary McFarlane, of Dunedin, ONZM, for services to swimming

- The late Mr John Chemis, of Gisborne, MNZM, for services to education

- Mrs Margaret Dodds, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to special education

- Mr Hoani Langsbury, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to conservation

- Ms Jacquetta Bell, of Nelson, QSM, for services to the arts and the community

- Mrs Sonia Edwards, of Opotiki, QSM, for services to historical research and the community

- Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele, of Wellington, QSM, for services to the union movement and Samoan community

- Lieutenant Colonel Adam Modd, DSD, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Monday 13 December 2021 3.00pm

Mr John Ombler, of Wanaka, CNZM, for services to the public service

Dr Graeme Downes, of Otaki, MNZM, for services to music and music education

Mrs Shirley Lanigan, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to nursing

Mr Gabe Te Moana, of Turangi, MNZM, for services to MÄori and governance

Ms Carolyn Amos, of Porirua, QSM, for services to the community

Mr Graeme Baker, of Whanganui, QSM, for services to the community

Mr Bruce Bold, of Upper Hutt, QSM, for services to the community

Mrs Diana Dobson, of Blenheim, QSM, for services to wildlife conservation

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 14 December 2021 10.00am

Professor Angus Macfarlane, of Christchurch, CNZM, for services to education, psychology and MÄori

Mrs Anne Hawker, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to people with disabilities

Dr Linda Robertson, of Dunedin, ONZM, for services to Occupational Therapy and seniors

Ms Kendra Cocksedge, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to rugby

Mx Mani Mitchell, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to intersex advocacy and education

Mr Stephen Phillips, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to seniors and the community

Mr Grant Baker, of Porirua, QSM, for services to cricket and the community

Mr Rob Greenfield, of Wellington, QSM, for services to college football