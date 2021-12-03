Christmas lights and more in Hastings city centre for festive season

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 12:50

Christmas is getting lit in Hastings city centre this month, with special festive lighting and pop-up installations and activities to get everyone in the Christmas spirit while they’re in town.

Throughout the month, Heretaunga St West will be aglow with LED festive lighting, sponsored by Hastings District Council’s Activation Fund and Unison.

These display fun messages such as "Ho Ho Ho" and "Be Merry" and are bound to fill people’s hearts with some yuletide joy.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough says: "We’re very proud to partner with Hastings District Council this Christmas to light up the city centre.

"As an organisation which is owned by the community, it is only fitting that we support projects which are available to everyone, that will increase morale in the city and put smiles on people’s faces."

But that’s not all - head to Albert Square and you’ll find that once again Santa’s giant reindeer, Stinger, Nickolas, Jingles and Apollo, have strayed from the North Pole. Visit them at night and see them glow.

From now to December 5, free pop-up mini golf is at Albert Square. Jump online to make a booking at https://www.trybooking.co.nz/IYN.

The golf course will be in place from 12 noon to 8pm on Friday, December 3 and from 10am to 4pm on December 4 and 5.

Bookings are essential to manage numbers within COVID-19 restrictions, and a maximum of four people can play at any one time. Free musical entertainment will also be on offer at Albert Square on December 4, from 6pm to 7.30pm (postponed to December 5 if the weather is bad).

Talented Hawke’s Bay musicians ‘Undergrand’ are popping up in the park with their mini grand piano. Anton Wuts and Joe Dobson’s medley of melancholic tunes is one you won’t want to miss.

And finally, from next Monday (December 6) head to Civic Square to catch the Vitruvian Tunnel from Matt Liggins Studio.

This illuminated structure takes inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic Vitruvian Man diagram, creating a funhouse of geometry and light - the perfect setting for some great photos, in place till January 5.

The mini-golf and grand piano performance are supported by Hastings District Council’s vibrancy fund. Find out more about this fund and how to apply here www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/vibrancyfund