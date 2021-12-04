Five Lotto players win $200,000

Saturday, 4 December, 2021 - 20:33

Five lucky Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waiuku in Waiuku, at Otautau Supervalue in Otautau, and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one player from Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Wairoa will also be celebrating after winning $600,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mobil Wairoa in Wairoa.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will continue using computer generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.