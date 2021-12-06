Mother and baby rats experimented upon, at University of Otago

Monday, 6 December, 2021 - 06:00

Scientific watchdog NZAVS has uncovered an experiment at the University of Otago where mother rats were given injections to try and alter the brain development of their babies. The baby rats were then experimented upon.

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) has been investigating the University of Otago after it completed building a $50 million animal laboratory to continue animal experiments. The group claims this is just one more example of how reckless the University of Otago has been with animals’ lives.

"Mothers are being treated like production tools to create more animals to be experimented on," said Executive Director Tara Jackson.

In the experiment, the rats were exposed to sounds meant to startle and scare them.

"These poor rats would have lived a short life with damaged brains. They were only brought into the world to experience fear and then be killed," said Jackson.

"Using animals in this way instead of transitioning away from the use of animals entirely is beyond disappointing. The University of Otago could have spent $50 million on investing in the technologies of the 21st century that do not use animals."

Though animal experiments have been used for hundreds of years, their validity has come increasingly into question. This rat study was aimed at investigating schizophrenia, but NZAVS refutes the validity of that approach.

"The bottom line is that rats and humans are different. Experimenting on other species does very little to teach us about how humans work. The University of Otago would be better off investing in human-centred and human-relevant technologies," said Jackson.

Exposing this experiment is part of the ’12 Days of Christmas’ investigation that NZAVS is conducting into the University of Otago. They hope not only to pressure Otago, but to also send a message to the rest of the scientific community as well.

"The animal model is coming under increasing scrutiny - and a lot of the research we are uncovering simply cannot be justified in today’s world. Universities need to be upping their game and beginning a transition to methods that do not rely on the outdated animal model," said Jackson.

NZAVS plans to continue the investigation until the 12th of December. The next step will be taking their case to the government, calling upon changes that will affect the entire sector.

"Our Striking at the Source petition will call on the government to update our framework about how we use animals in experiments. The existing framework is decades old, and it is time to start thinking about how to create a future where we do not experiment on animals at all," said Jackson.