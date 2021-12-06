Challenges in hospitality as traffic light framework rolls out

Monday, 6 December, 2021 - 11:24

Hospitality businesses in Auckland finally opened their doors this weekend after more than three months of level three operating restrictions.

But the move to the new traffic light framework wasn’t smooth sailing for 72 per cent of operators who reported challenges putting in place.

"Whilst 27 per cent of our members reported a smooth transition, unfortunately two thirds of businesses experienced issues in rolling out the new operation guidelines" says Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association

Forty per cent of respondents experienced issues with rude or aggressive customers whilst 45 per cent reported customers not understanding the new regulations.

One fifth said they experienced issues with operating the new technology.

"Our Auckland based businesses are glad that they are finally able to start on premise dining but the challenges are really disappointing to hear about" says Bidois.

"We’re confident that as diners and hospitality workers become more used to the pass, these will iron out as we all become more familiar with the system."