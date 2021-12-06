"You're Awesome" campaign launches today

Monday, 6 December, 2021 - 11:47

"You’re Awesome", a campaign acknowledging the incredible mahi and compassion of Auckland’s healthcare workers, launches today.

The campaign is a collaboration between the official charities of the region’s three DHBs - the Middlemore Foundation, Auckland Health Foundation and Well Foundation (WaitematÄ) and the Mental Health Foundation.

Stuff media are also supporting the campaign and will run a series of profiles on healthcare workers from across the region’s hospitals.

The campaign invites people to visit the You’re Awesome website, www.youreawesome.co.nz, and gift a voucher from a small business to workers at a hospital of their choice.

Speaking on behalf of the three DHB foundations, Auckland Health Foundation Director Candy Schroder said this is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our healthcare workers.

"COVID-19 has put a heavy load on our healthcare workers. This campaign gives people a chance to thank them and acknowledge the sacrifices they have made to keep us all safe."

Mental Health Foundation Chief Executive Shaun Robinson said, "The Mental Health Foundation has spoken to healthcare workers across Auckland about the pressures they’re facing and the mahi they’re doing every day to support us all and to look after each other through this tough time.

Showing our gratitude is one way we can look after them as they continue to look after us." While many Aucklanders have been looking forward to having more freedom and enjoying themselves over Christmas, healthcare workers will be continuing to care for our communities.

Schroder said, "We know how much it will mean to healthcare workers for them to feel the community get behind them and show support during a pretty tough time.

"No donation is too small or too large. It’s a token of appreciation from the public and 100 per cent of donations will go towards providing a healthcare worker with a small business gift voucher to help them out and lift their spirits."

Go to www.youreawesome.co.nz to show your support for Auckland’s healthcare workers.